Sixteen-year-old with 'bright future' left blind in one eye after basketball court shooting in Auckland

A 16-year-old boy with "a bright future ahead of him" is unlikely to never drive or work again after he was shot in the face in Auckland.

The schoolboy was at basketball courts in Northcote with friends on Friday when he became a victim to a drive-by shooting, his sister Maria wrote in a Givealittle post

"He's suffered injuries that will change his life and cause a lot of challenges while he adjusts," she wrote.

"He's blind in one eye and there's damage to his right eye as well.

"My brother's the most humble, kind hearted and selfless person I know.

"He's a good kid with a bright future ahead of him he still goes to school, has his drivers license and has a job, but due to his injuries he'll most likely never drive or work again."

As at 12.15pm today, just over $1300 had been pledged on the Givealittle page.

1 NEWS has contact police for comment.

