TODAY |

Sixteen-year-old admits to charge of possessing Christchurch terrorist attack footage

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism

The youngest person to be charged with distributing video of the Christchurch terrorist attack has admitted to a lesser charge of possessing the film.

The 16-year-old, who was arrested in March, cannot be named due to his age.

He denied a charge of distributing objectionable material and was held in custody for two months.

He was released on bail a month ago under strict conditions, including not accessing the internet and not going within 500 metres of the Al Noor or Linwood Ave mosques.

The substantive hearing was set down for today at the Christchurch Youth Court.

But just before it started, the 16-year-old's lawyer, Anselm Williams, told the judge he was pleading guilty, with the agreement of the police, to a lesser charge of possessing the video.

He was remanded on continued bail to appear on 30 July for a Family Group Conference.

rnz.co.nz

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker with his brother John training at The Wreck Room, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 1 May 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker's brother John detained at US airport after physical altercation
2
The mental health advocate joined Breakfast to discuss the honour ahead of this year’s awards.
Mike King says he had a mental breakdown last month as New Zealander of the Year pressures mounted
3
Opinion: Why the plastic bag ban is problematic
4
Drunk motorist who slammed Mercedes into Auckland taxi, killing young father, sent to prison
5
Blair Vining’s an ordinary Kiwi bloke with an extraordinary story
Terminally ill Southland activist holds pre-funeral party - 'It was a really beautiful night'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
New figures claim nearly half the country’s GPs are planning to retire within the next 10 years.

Patients 'feeling really angry and frustrated' as Southern DHB staff numbers dwindle
05:44
Marilynn and Roy Bridger are dismayed after a fence was built blocking their sea view.

Fair Go: New Plymouth couple dismayed after neighbour's new fence blocks their beautiful sea views
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

Police looking for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured pedestrian in Taupō last month
06:44
Victoria University's Jonathan Boston explained his view on TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning.

Extending MP terms to four years would allow more 'thoughtful analysis', expert argues