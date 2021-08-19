Sixteen new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

There are 16 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Saturday, all of which are in Auckland, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

Saturday's Covid-19 update was provided in a press release from the Ministry of Health instead of the regular briefing with two officials in Wellington.

The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak is now 1146, of which 920 have now recovered. New Zealand's total confirmed cases to date since the pandemic began is 3806.

The Ministry of Health also noted three historical cases in Saturday's update, one of which is a historical community cases who is not associated with the current outbreak.

The classification is because the case came through the border and had previously done their 14-day spell in MIQ where they routinely tested negative before the subsequent positive test. The case is no long infectious.

The figure is a jump back into double-digits after just nine cases were recorded on Friday.

The Ministry of Health said 13 of Saturday's new cases have already been linked to the outbreak while the other three are still being investigated.

There are currently 13 cases in hospital, all in the Auckland region; seven at Auckland Hospital, five in Middlemore and one case at North Shore. Four cases are in ICU.

The Ministry of Health shared some more light on the Waitakere Hospital ED case, saying they assessed the risk to the public as low.

The ministry currently has 1044 active contacts being managed of which 90 per cent have been contacted to confirm testing and isolation requirements.

A further 50,600 vaccines were administered yesterday, taking the country's total jabs to date to 4,968,935 of which 3,211,763 are first doses.

The Ministry of Health noted the continued focus of testing in Auckland this weekend particularly in suburbs of interest; Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park.

"There is a new pop-up community testing centre open today at the Te Hana cafe carpark. From tomorrow, the Pukekohe pop-up community testing centre will move from the Pukekohe A&P Showgrounds to the Pukekohe Netball Centre. Planning is underway for a pop-up testing centre to open in Tuakau tomorrow," the ministry said.

"The pop-up community testing centre at the Manukau Sports Bowl, which enables convenient access to testing for people in the Clover Park area, is open this weekend from 8.30am – 4pm and will remain in place until Friday 1 October.

"Please get tested if you are a contact, have visited a location of interest at the specific dates and times, are connected to a suburb of interest or have any symptoms of Covid-19 – even those with very mild symptoms need to get tested and isolate at home while waiting for test results."

The ministry also reminded those who are travelling to attend a medical appointment or access other health services - including vaccination - do not need to get tested to cross the Auckland boundary.