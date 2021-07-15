Sixteen crew on Spanish vessel in NZ waters test positive for Covid-19

Sixteen of the 18 crew onboard the Spanish-flagged ship the Playa Zahara have tested positive for Covid-19.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health confirmed the news in a statement this morning.

It says "the public health risk from these results is considered to be low".

The swabs were taken in Port Taranaki on Tuesday after reports of a flu-like illness on board as a precursor to a scheduled crew change.

Fishing vessel Playa Zahara. Source: 1 NEWS

After the tests were taken, the ship again departed from Port Taranaki and is now on its way to Lyttelton where the appropriate level of support can be provided, the ministry says.

"The Playa Zahara’s shipping agent and its crew are cooperating with officials to ensure the health of those aboard and the safety of the New Zealand public."

Whole genome sequencing is underway.