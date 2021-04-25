Six60 makes Eden Park history with 50,000 turnout

TODAY |

Homegrown music icons Six60 marked a new chapter last night, making history as the first musicians to headline a concert at Eden Park. 

Fans were treated to a special rendition of the band's hit song Fade Away last night in Eden Park

For the past 118 years, the world-famous venue had been reserved for sporting events.

That’s until the stadium’s trust was given resource consent to host six concerts a year.

Yesterday, 50,000 concert-goers flocked to the sold-out event, ending the band’s nationwide tour Six60 Saturdays. 

Maimoa, JessB, Troy Kingi and the Clutch, Dave Dobbyn, and Drax Project all turned out to christen the venue as well as the New Zealand Defence Force band in a special Anzac Day tribute. 

“Performing with our friends to a crowd of 50,000 was definitely a bucket list moment,” NZDF shared on Facebook. 

“The band invited us to recognise the work our people do in keeping communities safe from Covid-19.” 

Bass player Chris was even surprised with a birthday cake. Source: 1 NEWS

Eden Park had been a long-time goal for Six60, who had actively campaigned for the chance to play the first concert. 

The venue’s CEO Nick Sautner was “delighted” by the success of the concert, saying they would help provide a “much needed” cash injection for local businesses. 

“Getting here has been a collaborative effort between our team, Six60 and their promoters, Auckland Council and most importantly our local community. We wouldn’t be here without their support and we’re enormously grateful.” 

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff also praised the achievement, throwing his support behind the concert as an example of how the city is heading back to normality. 

Six60 will be broadcasting their show around the globe. Source: 1 NEWS

“This concert, as well as other major events we have hosted in recent months… are possible because of the collective efforts of all Aucklanders to stop community transmission and enable people to go about their lives.”

While just who will headline the next concert is not yet known, Eden Park is set to host three World Cup tournaments over the next three years.

