Six60 fans reminded to turn on Bluetooth before concert

Hawke's Bay health officials are urging people to turn on the Bluetooth function of their Covid Tracer app ahead of a major concert today.

Source: 1 NEWS

About 20,000 people are expected to attend the Six60 gig at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings.

Hawke's Bay medical officer of health, Dr Nick Jones, says the Bluetooth function is vital for big events.

He says it's like the phone giving an anonymous digital handshake to other nearby phones, with the records then stored in the device.

Dr Jones says scanning a QR code only shows someone has been at the concert - but the Bluetooth tracing can swiftly identify close contacts of a Covid case.

But he says that doesn't mean people should stop scanning the QR codes.

"The QR code is great as well.

"If the vendors, say the food stall vendors at a concert, had QR codes and you scanned that, that would be really helpful because that would limit the numbers."