Six60 auction prized band memorabilia to help music therapy centre

Items from one of New Zealand's biggest bands, Six60, are going under the hammer to help a charity near and dear to their hearts.

The memorabilia includes a guitar played by Ji Fraser for the past six years, lead singer Matiu Walters’ denim jacket from their New Zealand tour, a piece of drummer Eli Paewi's kit, and a t-shirt made by guitarist Chris Mac.

"Music is what we do so anything to help people through music is close to our heart and we feel grateful to be here," says synth player Marlon Gerbes.

The auctions are aiming to benefit the Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre, which helps people of all ages who live with disability develop their physical, emotional and intellectual skills.

The centre, which isn't government funded, was founded in 2004 by singer Hinewehi Mohi, named after her daughter who was born with cerebral palsy.

Six60 got to know Hinewehi after she helped the boys translate one of their biggest hits - "Don't Forget Your Roots" into te reo.

Drummer Eli Paewai says they are urging their fans to help and support the cause.

“If you didn't know about getting therapy from music, tune in and check it out.”

Six60 guitarist Ji Fraser's guitar has already reached $400 on Trade Me. Source: Trade Me

Ryan Herbert, 19, has been attending the centre for 12 years after he was left with severe brain damage from being shaken as a baby.

His grandmother Julie says his skills have improved over the years with help from the centre.

"It's really good for him, particularly because he uses two hands, you'd notice when he plays the drums he’s using two hands and he's only got one hand that works,” Julie said.

She says the fact Ryan is able to use both his hands to play the drums is amazing.