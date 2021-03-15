TODAY |

Six60 Auckland concert to be live broadcast to the Pacific

Source: 

Six60's concert at Auckland's Eden Park this weekend will be broadcast to 11 Pacific Islands.

Source: 1 NEWS

The concert is the first-ever to be held at Auckland's Eden Park.

Eleven Pacific islands will be able to watch the entire concert live via Pasifika TV.

SIX60 Saturdays will be screened in Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Tonga and Vanuatu.

"It's an amazing feeling to share the Eden Park show with Aotearoa's extended community throughout the Pacific Islands," the band said.

"For a lot of people it's been too long since they've seen their loved ones and we wanted to open our hearts to those families and broadcast our concert so that family members can enjoy the experience together."

Other bands playing on the night are Maimoa, JessB, Troy Kingi and The Clutch, Dave Dobbyn, and Drax Project.

The concert will also be available for those outside of New Zealand and the Pacific using the on demand service Veep Video, the first since the start of the pandemic.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Music
Pacific Islands
