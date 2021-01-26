TODAY |

Six60 and Lotto backtrack on scratchie tickets after outcry

Source:  1 NEWS

Six60 and Lotto NZ have pulled scratchie cards featuring the popular Kiwi band after a public outcry.

Six60-branded Instant Kiwi scratchie tickets released by the Lotteries Commission. Source: Supplied

The band allowed their images to be used on a $3 scratchie card, saying the 23 per cent of the sales that had to go to charity would go to organisations of their choosing.

It prompted an outcry on social media, and the Problem Gambling Foundation to say the move was "really disappointing".

"Although Six60 are supporting really worthwhile causes, that doesn’t make it right," Andree Froude of the Problem Gambling Foundation told 1 NEWS yesterday.

"We need to think about where the money is coming from, rather than where it is going - and it is the vulnerable that are impacted the most.

"While we are not an anti-gambling organisation, we are anti the harm caused by gambling, so it is a shame that Six60 have chosen to associate themselves and their brand with scratchies."

Lotto NZ said today that following "feedback" from Six60 fans and the wider community, the tickets were being pulled.

"We apologise for any concern caused by this ticket."

"Instant Kiwi has collaborated with a wide-range of popular New Zealand brands over the past 31 years, and on each occasion the same robust processes are followed to ensure all scratchies and advertising primarily appeal to those aged 25 and over." 

As of this afternoon, the band was still promoting the tickets on its Facebook page.  

