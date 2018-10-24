TODAY |

Six-year-old girl given CPR, rushed to hospital after swimming pool incident at Auckland school

A six-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital after an incident at an Auckland girls' college swimming pool today.

According to a statement from St Cuthbert's College in Epsom: "A 6-year old girl was given CPR by one of our swim school lifeguards and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

"She was conscious when the ambulance arrived, and was accompanied to the hospital by a member of the swim school team.

"The young girl is recovering in hospital and will remain overnight for observation. We are keeping in regular contact with her family and will continue to support her family and all those involved.

"A full investigation is being conducted."

The incident happened around midday today.

Source: 1 NEWS
