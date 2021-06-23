Popular Cuba St cafe joins list of 14 Wellington Covid exposure sites

Fourteen locations of interest in Wellington have been identified after an Australian tourist tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting over the weekend.

They include a hotel, a pharmacy, Te Papa, a bar and now a popular central city cafe.

Floriditas Cafe shared the news on social media, stating the infected case had visited their Cuba Street venue on Saturday between 12.45pm and 4pm.

"We are closing the restaurant for a deep clean, and fully complying with the guidelines set by the Ministry," it shared on Instagram.

"We apologise for the inconvenience, but it's critically important for us, and for Wellington, and for NZ as a whole that everyone does their part."

All staff who had been working at the cafe at the time the infected person visited have been told to self-isolate.

Highwater Eatery on Cuba St, Pickle and Pie Cafe, The Weta Cave Shop, The Lido cafe, Unity Books, Countdown Cable Lane, One Red Dog are new locations of interest.

There's confusion among locals and tourists about whether the national museum is open or not.

Despite a tweet shared this morning announcing its closure, Te Papa only recently put up a sign relating to the positive case.

It shared the Tourism New Zealand event scheduled to be held at the museum had been postponed, with no acknowledgment that Te Papa itself would be shut.

"Due to recent Covid-19 announcements, we have had to postpone the Tourism NZ Roadshow. Details on a future date for the event will be forthcoming," the sign said.

Several people told 1 NEWS the lack of communication is "disappointing" and needs to improve.

One father planning to visit with his whānau, said a staff member over the phone had said earlier today that the museum was open.

The recently confirmed case travelled from Sydney to Wellington and back again.

Jack Hackett's bar manager Cushla Mathie said they are in the process of arranging a deep clean after the infected case visited the venue on Saturday.

She told 1 NEWS they aren't sure when they will be able to reopen as staff required to get tested won't be allowed to return to work until they return a negative result.

Unichem Wellington Central Pharmacy will be closed until midday at this stage, a spokesperson said.

In the meantime, staff will be on hand to take prescriptions and deliver them as "the continuation of the health service is important".

The spokesperson told 1 NEWS the pharmacy is cleaned to a high standard on a regular basis but will be cleaned again this morning as a precaution.

They say the pharmacy had been quiet on the Saturday when visited by the positive case.

Unichem is now looking through its database to see if there's any further information about what the person did while at the pharmacy under directions from the DHB.

The person arrived just after midnight on Saturday before flying back to Sydney just after 10am on Monday morning, NSW Health confirmed yesterday evening. They subsequently tested positive in New South Wales.

Four close contacts have been identified in relation to the man's movements while in Wellington itself.

Locations of interest:

Location name Address Day Time What to do Qantas Flight QF163 Sydney to Wellington Arrived Wellington International Airport 19 June Arrival 12.05am Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Rydges Hotel 75 Featherston Street, Pipitea, Wellington 6011 19 June to 21 June 12am 19 June to 9:10am 21 June Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Unichem Wellington Central Pharmacy 204 Lambton Quay, Wellington 19 June 10.38am to 11:48am Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Te Papa Tongarewa - general 55 Cable Street, Wellington 19 June 3:05pm to 5:45pm Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Te Papa Tongarewa - Exhibition Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen 55 Cable Street, Wellington 19 June 4pm to 5:45pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Jack Hackett's Bar 5 Inglewood Place, Cnr Taranaki St, Wellington 19 June 8:45pm to 12 am Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Floridita's Restaurant 161 Cuba Street, Te Aro, Wellington 19 June 12.45pm to 4pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Highwater Eatery 54 Cuba Street, Wellington 19 June 5.45pm to 9.30pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Pickle & Pie café 2 Lombard Street, Wellington 20 June 9.45am to 11.37am Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. The Weta Cave shop 1 Weka Street, Miramar, Wellington 20 June 11.10am to 12.30pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. The Lido café 81 Victoria Street, Te Aro, Wellington 20 June 1pm to 2.45pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Unity Books 57 Willis Street, Wellington Central, Wellington 20 June 1.50pm to 3.05pm Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Countdown Cable Lane 280/284 Lambton Quay, Wellington Central, Wellington 20 June 6pm to 7.15pm Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. One Red Dog 56 Customhouse Quay, Wellington Central 20 June 20 June 7pm to 9pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.