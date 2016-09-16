 

Six Tongan fishermen rescued and due to arrive in Auckland after drifting at sea for three days

Barbara Dreaver 

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent

A total of six Tongan fishermen are on their way to Auckland after a dramatic rescue at sea yesterday by the crew of the German cruise ship Albatros.

Fishing boat.

Fishing boat (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand were alerted after the fishermen set off an emergency beacon south of Tonga.

The men had been drifting for three days without water and their 11.5 metre boat Losimani Fo’ou was being swamped in swells up to three metres and not expected to stay afloat for much longer.

An RNZAF Orion dropped emergency equipment and supplies to the men before diverting the Albatros by 300km to rescue them.

The crew took out a lifeboat to help the distressed fishermen who were all checked and treated by the cruise ship’s doctor.

The Albatros arrives in Auckland tomorrow with the rescued men on board after losing a day in the Bay of Islands due to the unexpected detour.

The ship's crew has taken up a collection for the fishermen who are reported to be in good health and looking forward to being reunited with their families.

Meanwhile their boat Losimani Fo’ou, which was unable to start because of a flat battery, remains drifting at sea.

