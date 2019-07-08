Six thousand trap and bait stations set up in Wellington rat blitz

New Zealand’s biggest pest eradication programme begins in Wellington today.

Around 6000 traps and bait stations will be installed in backyards across the Miramar Peninsula.

Figures released earlier this year revealed Wellingtonians had trapped nearly 35,000 rats, weasels, possums and stoats in the past two to three years.

This year has been particularly bad for rats due to a mega mast providing extra food.

Stuff reported rats up to 50cm long had been trapped this year, with Predator Free Wellington director James Willcocks saying they had received reports of “huge” rodents being killed.