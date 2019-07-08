TODAY |

Six thousand trap and bait stations set up in Wellington rat blitz

Imogen Wells
1 NEWS Producer
Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Imogen Wells
Animals
Wellington

New Zealand’s biggest pest eradication programme begins in Wellington today.

Around 6000 traps and bait stations will be installed in backyards across the Miramar Peninsula.

Figures released earlier this year revealed Wellingtonians had trapped nearly 35,000 rats, weasels, possums and stoats in the past two to three years.

This year has been particularly bad for rats due to a mega mast providing extra food.

Stuff reported rats up to 50cm long had been trapped this year, with Predator Free Wellington director James Willcocks saying they had received reports of “huge” rodents being killed.

The Government has an ambitious target for New Zealand to have no possums, rats and stoats by 2050.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Predator Free Wellington is going with war with rodents, with Miramar residents getting involved. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Imogen Wells
Animals
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:29
Auckland City Mission’s Helen Robinson talked about the research on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
'New Zealand is in the grip of a hunger crisis' - thousands of Aucklanders struggling to afford basic needs
2
Person attacked with hammer, car stolen in south-east Auckland
3
The Kiwis star had the No.1 jersey on as the Roosters beat the Tigers.
Kiwis star Joseph Manu shows off his power with brutal don't argue
4
Organisers tried to shut down outgoing Miss Heilala Queen during her final address.
Scenes of chaos at Tonga’s national beauty pageant as organisers try to shut down student's speech
5
Hotel dream left in tatters after trucks cause constant noise in Taranaki
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:29

It’s school holidays, but where’s the snow?
02:05
Iwi leaders say a lack of voter turn-out in politics means Māori aren’t being heard.

Northland Māori make push for greater representation in local government
01:53
The Government announced a raft of changes to funding for family members of disabled people.

Government to make pay for family carers fairer
02:13
This week’s Good Sort is Annette Patterson from the South Otago town Owaka.

Good Sorts: The teacher aid swapping one person’s trash for another’s treasure