Six remain in hospital after Tongariro bus crash

Arrangements are being made for the tourists injured in a bus crash at Tongariro National Park.

The bus crashed about 10m off a bank at the intersection of SH48 and SH78 yesterday while on its way from Tongariro to Napier, leaving 15 people hurt.

The passengers were understood to be tourists over the age of 60 from the UK and US.

Tourism operator MoaTrek this morning said six remain in hospital, including the driver, while nine have now been discharged.

Director Miles Clark said the company is making travel arrangements for those discharged and is offering assistance to affected clients.