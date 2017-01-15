 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Six remain in hospital after Tongariro bus crash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Arrangements are being made for the tourists injured in a bus crash at Tongariro National Park.

The bus carrying 14 passengers from the UK and US crashed at the end of the road out of the Chateau Tongariro.
Source: 1 NEWS

The bus crashed about 10m off a bank at the intersection of SH48 and SH78 yesterday while on its way from Tongariro to Napier, leaving 15 people hurt.

The passengers were understood to be tourists over the age of 60 from the UK and US.

Tourism operator MoaTrek this morning said six remain in hospital, including the driver, while nine have now been discharged.

Director Miles Clark said the company is making travel arrangements for those discharged and is offering assistance to affected clients.

"Myself and the rest of the MoaTrek team will continue today to provide assistance first hand in terms of recovery and support including accommodation and transport," he said in a statement.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, actress and singer Jennifer Holliday poses for a photo during an interview in New York. Holliday, who will perform at Donald Trump's inaugural welcome concert next week, supported Hillary Clinton in the election and says her decision to participate is not a political statement.. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

'It just really hit home for me' - Broadway star pulls out of Trump inauguration gig

2

Israel says Nazi camp evacuations unearth link to Anne Frank

3
The President-elect came out against the intelligence community, but had some words of praise for the media.

Outgoing CIA chief rips into Trump over tweets, Russia

00:16
4
The pair met in London yesterday and Mr English seemed to be chuffed with his old boss' assessment of him.

'Almost as well as he would've been!' - Bill English jokes about feedback from old boss John Key during Europe catch up


5
Richie McCaw shared the first photo of him and his new wife Gemma McCaw, to Facebook after their wedding yesterday.

'Our first day as Mr and Mrs McCaw' - Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn share first official photo as newlyweds

00:16
The pair met in London yesterday and Mr English seemed to be chuffed with his old boss' assessment of him.

'Almost as well as he would've been!' - Bill English jokes about feedback from old boss John Key during Europe catch up

The pair met in London yesterday for an informal meeting.

02:07
If you've got the spare cash, the Ferrari runs perfectly and has the looks to match.

World's most expensive car could be yours for $77m

If you've got the spare cash, the classic Ferrari runs perfectly and has the looks to match.

03:12
The visitors recorded their online TEDx Scott Base talk, expressing their desire to educate the world on climate change.

'Antarctica is calling out for us to help her' - Hollywood journalist Ashlan Cousteau

Ms Cousteau has just taken part in a TED Talk recorded as part of 60th anniversary celebrations at Scott Base.


Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ