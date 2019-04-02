TODAY |

Six people taken to hospital following gas leak in Hamilton

Source:  1 NEWS

Six people have been taken to hospital following a gas leak at a property in Hamilton this morning. 

St John told 1 NEWS one person is in a serious condition, two are in a moderate condition and three are in minor conditions. 

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the gas leak on Purcell Place in Melville just before 8am. 

On arrival FENZ found a portable heater leaking gas which has since been isolated and the property has been ventilated. 

Three ambulances, one rapid response unit and police were also at the scene. 

New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
