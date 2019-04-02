Six people taken to hospital following gas leak in Hamilton

Six people have been taken to hospital following a gas leak at a property in Hamilton this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS
St John told 1 NEWS one person is in a serious condition, two are in a moderate condition and three are in minor conditions.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the gas leak on Purcell Place in Melville just before 8am.
On arrival FENZ found a portable heater leaking gas which has since been isolated and the property has been ventilated.
Three ambulances, one rapid response unit and police were also at the scene.