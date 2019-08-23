Six people charged following string of aggravated robberies across Waikato

Six people, including three youths, have been arrested and charged today following a recent string of aggravated robberies and burglaries across the Waikato.

Two people were arrested after officers this morning executed three search warrants in Hamilton, police said.

Four others were arrested in the Collins Road area as a result of ongoing inquiries.

A substantial amount of stolen property - including clothing, power tools, jewellery and methamphetamine - were recovered following the arrests.

Two males and a female who were arrested in relation to the robberies are youths between 13 and 17 years of age, police said.

Those arrested are facing a series of charges including aggravated robbery and burglary.

"Over the last month, 23 youth proceedings and charges were undertaken for burglary, unlawfully taking vehicles and aggravated robbery," Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said earlier this week.

It comes after a man yesterday appeared in court charged with allegedly committing 40 robberies in the Hamilton area. The 31-year-old allegedly stole $30,000 in gold, silver, jewellery and dentures containing gold teeth.

"The arrests are part of Waikato Police’s ongoing investigations and are a result of our staff’s determination to locate and arrest the people committing these crimes," police said yesterday.

A total of 27 people have been arrested and charged in relation to offending stretching back several months.