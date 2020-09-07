Six new imported Covid-19 cases reported in NZ today, none in community

Health officials announced six new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, and no new cases in the community.

Lab workers testing for Covid-19 (file photo). Source: istock.com

It marks the sixth consecutive day since the last community-transmitted case of Covid-19 in New Zealand. The last such case was recorded last Friday.

The Ministry of Health confirmed today’s numbers via a statement.

All six cases were identified during routine testing around day 3 of their stay in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health said.

One person arrived from the Netherlands via Singapore on October 23.

Four of the six people arrived from India on October 24.

Health authorities are still seeking details about the sixth person's arrival.

Two previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 70.

The total number of cases in New Zealand is 1593.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

Labs processed 7403 Covid-19 tests yeterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,083,230.

There are now 2,332,300 users registered on the NZ COVID Tracer app.

The app recorded 808,250 poster scans and 29,605 manual diary entries were created over the past 24 hours.

Child who tested positive in Japan

A New Zealand child remains under investigation after testing positive in Japan. The child had previously tested negative in New Zealand before departure.

"We continue to work with our Japanese counterparts," the Ministry of Health said today.

"We suspect this is a historical case or a false positive result, and will provide further details when they are available."

The Ken Rei

Meanwhile, the crew of the cargo ship Ken Rei all tested negative. The ship from Taranaki has close contacts to the port worker Covid-19 case.