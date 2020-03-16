Six new Covid-19 cases recorded in NZ since Friday, all in managed isolation

Six new Covid-19 cases have been reported in New Zealand’s managed isolation facilities since Friday.

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement.

One case announced today arrived on December 8 from South Africa. They tested positive at routine around day 12 testing and were transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The second case arrived on December 8 from Australia. They also tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and were transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The third case arrived on December 10 from the US and tested positive around day seven of their stay in managed isolation. They were tested as a close contact of an existing case in managed isolation. They are in a quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

The fourth and fifth cases arrived on December 15 from the Netherlands, via Qatar and Australia. Both returned a positive routine day 3 test and were transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The sixth case arrived on December 15 from South Africa. This case has tested positive during routine testing around day 3. They were transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Two previously reported cases are now considered recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 55.

The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is 1760.

The total number of tests processed to date to 1,371,889.

Sydney’s Avalon cluster

The Ministry of Health said it was "closely monitoring" Covid-19 case numbers in New South Wales.

It comes as Sydney’s northern beaches were placed back into lockdown yesterday afternoon as authorities try to control a new outbreak of the virus.

Earlier yesterday, NSW Health reported a further 23 Covid-19 cases as part of the "Avalon cluster".



The Ministry of Health said its officials are in regular contact with Australian officials.

New South Wales is also implementing new measures for international aircrew. New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said they would continue to regularly test air crew and require them to stay in a managed isolation facility while in New Zealand.

The NZ COVID Tracer app now has 2,413,200 registered users.

Posters have been scanned 141,573,848 and users have created 5,702,738 manual diary entries.