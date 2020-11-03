Six new Covid-19 cases at NZ's border, none in community

Six new Covid-19 cases have been detected at New Zealand's border in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: Getty

There are no cases in the community.

The ministry said today's cases had travelled from India, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey and the Maldives.

A case reported yesterday in a recent returnee in managed isolation had been reclassified as not a case, it said.

The country's total number of active cases is 25 and the total to date is 2302.

The ministry announced on Sunday two weak positive Covid-19 results had been detected in Wellington's wastewater.

It said it was likely this was due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus.

The ministry said yesterday further wastewater samples had been collected and those results would be released later this afternoon.

Yesterday, one new case was detected in managed isolation.