Six new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand over past two days, all in managed isolation

Today the Ministry of Health confirmed six new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand over the past two days.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

All of the new cases are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, with none in the community.

The new cases include five active cases and one historical case.

One of today's cases is a recent arrival from South Africa via United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. The person arrived in new Zealand on November 26 and was tested due to being in a travel bubble with two previously confirmed cases. The case is at Auckland's quarantine facility.

Another new case arrived in New Zealand on December 1 from Sweden via Qatar and Australia. As well, the person was tested because they were in a travel bubble with two already confirmed cases and they are also at the quarantine facility.

One of today's new cases is a person who was in a travel bubble with one already confirmed case and who arrived in New Zealand from the UK via United Arab Emirates on December 3. The person is at the Auckland quarantine facility.

Another case who arrived from the UK via the United Arab Emirates, also on December 3, tested positive on day three of routine testing. They have been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

Another of today's cases is a person who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on December 3, and who was in a travel bubble with a confirmed case. They are in quarantine.

Finally, today's last new case is a person who arrived in New Zealand on December 7 from the UK via Singapore. The person was tested on arrival as they had Covid-19 symptoms. Serology (blood) testing revealed they are a historical case and therefore not infectious. This person is at a Christchurch managed isolation and quarantine facility.

Cases from the past two days were combined in today's update as the Health Ministry scales back its daily briefings.

Meanwhile, two previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing New Zealand's total active cases to 57.

Two previously reported cases have been reclassified as under investigation due to suspicion they are historical cases.

The new cases bring New Zealand's total confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1736.

Over the past two days, almost 11,000 tests for the coronavirus have been carried out in New Zealand. The total number is now 1.33 million.

The Government's Covid Tracer app now has 2.4 million registered users.

"The new Bluetooth functionality is now available on the NZ Covid Tracer app. Users should ensure they have Bluetooth turned on to receive alerts if they have been near another app user who tests positive for Covid-19," The Ministry of Health said.