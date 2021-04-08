Six new Covid-19 cases in MIQ today, none in community after border worker tested positive yesterday

There are six new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation and quarantine today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The Grand Millennium managed isolation facility in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile, there are no new community cases.

Today's new cases come after an Auckland border worker was confirmed with the illness yesterday.

The case was a 24-year-old security guard at the Grand Millennium MIQ facility who had not been vaccinated.

Ten close contacts of the worker have been identified by the Ministry of Health. All have been contacted and are self-isolating.

Five have already tested negative while the others are awaiting their test results.

Health officials are in the process of conducting interviews to identify locations of interest visited by the positive case. At this stage there are none to report.

As well yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a temporary ban on people travelling from India into New Zealand, including citizens, after surging Covid-19 cases in new arrivals.

The ban runs from 4pm on April 11 until April 28.

Four of today’s cases arrived from India via United Arab Emirates on April 7. They all tested positive on arrival.

Another person, who is a contact of another case, tested positive in managed isolation on day five. The person arrived in New Zealand on a flight from India via United Arab Emirates on April 2.

The other positive case tested positive on arrival from the Philippines via Singapore on April 7.

Six previously reported border cases have since recovered.

This brings the total number of active cases in the country to 95. The total number of confirmed cases — past and present — in New Zealand is 2205.

The Ministry of Health has rolled out its newest version of the Covid Tracer app, which now has over 2.7 million registered users.

In the 24 hours to midday yesterday, there was over 800,000 QR codes scanned.

Over 243 million QR codes have been scanned since the app launched, as well as over nine million manual entries.