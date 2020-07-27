Six new Covid-19 cases confirmed at the border

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand over the last two days, all in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Source: istock.com

There are no new cases in the community, the Ministry of Health said.

Today's routine update is the first since Monday.

Of today's new cases, one tested positive as the contact of a previously confirmed case. They had arrived from South Africa via the United Arab Emirates on December 26 and has been in the Auckland quarantine facility after their contact tested positive on December 31.

The other five cases all tested positive during routine testing.

One had arrived from the UK via the United Arab Emirates on December 29 and tested positive around day 12.

Two others had arrived on January 9, testing positive around day nine, via the United Arab Emirates. One had arrived from Zimbabwe and the origin of the other case is not yet known.

The fourth arrived from the UK and tested positive around day three.

The sixth and final case is considered historical, a person who is part of the international fishing crew which left New Zealand on December 18. They recently returned a weak positive test which is thought to be a historical case.

Fourteen cases have now recovered and the total number of active cases is 76, all in managed isolation or quarantine.

There were 4451 Covid-19 tests carried out yesterday, with a seven-day rolling average of 3447.

In the last two days, Kiwis scanned just under 1.3 million Covid Tracer app posters around the country and created around 52,000 manual diary entries.