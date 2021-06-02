Six new Covid-19 cases at the border, none in the community

There are six new Covid-19 cases at the border today, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed.

Meanwhile, there are no new virus cases in the community.

Four of today's new cases arrived from Qatar on Friday. They all tested positive on day three in Auckland, and two were contacts of existing cases.

One other case arrived from Brazil via Qatar, also on Friday, and tested positive on day three in Auckland.

The final new case today arrived from Malaysia yesterday. They tested positive on arrival in Auckland.

Meanwhile, one previously reported Covid-19 case has now recovered, bringing New Zealand's current active cases to 18.

There have been 2323 confirmed cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Bloomfield urged Kiwis with cold and flu symptoms, and even gastrointestinal issues, to call Healthline and inquire about getting a coronavirus test.

"It's super unlikely that your symptoms will be due to Covid, until it isn't," he said.

"The best way to keep New Zealand safe into the future is to make sure everyone who can gets vaccinated. And the best way to ensure everyone who is eligible can vaccinated before the end of the year, which is what we are planning to do, is to keep the virus out."

The Ministry of Health also advised anyone now in New Zealand but who attended any locations of interest in Australia to contact Healthline, get a test and isolate until they receive a negative result.

It comes as NSW Health issued a public health alert after a person who had visited a number of locations in south NSW later returned a positive Covid-19 test on return to Melbourne. The case was in Jervis Bay, Goulburn, Hyams Beach and Vincentia while potentially infectious on May 23 and 24.

Meanwhile, an update on test results for travellers from Melbourne between May 20 and 25 is expected to be provided this afternoon following a data reconciliation.

"Ministry of Health officials will tomorrow conduct a risk assessment on the situation in Victoria before briefing ministers ahead of a decision on the pause on quarantine-free travel," the ministry said in a statement.

Yesterday, 5619 Covid-19 tests were processed in New Zealand, adding to a total of almost 2.15 million since the pandemic began.