Six new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Four of the new cases are in the community and the other two people with the virus came in from overseas and were detected as having Covid-19 whlie in managed isolation facilities.

The Ministry of Health provided today's official update in a statement, with no media conference being held.

The four community cases have all been linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship Church group within the Auckland August cluster.

Close contacts of the four cases are being actively traced.

The Ministry of Health says since August 11, its contact tracing team has identified 3,274 close contacts of cases, of which 3,228 have been contacted and are self-isolating. They are in the process of contacting the rest.

One of the two cases detected in the country's managed isolation and quarantine facilities is a man in his 20s who arrived from the Philippines on September 3 and was at a managed isolation facility when he tested positive on day three of his stay.

A second imported case is a female in her late teens who arrived on the same flight from the Philippines and also tested positive on day 3.

As of today there are four people in hospital with the virus – two are stable and in isolation on wards - one in Middlemore and one in North Shore hospitals.

Two people are in ICU, at North Shore and Waikato hospitals.

There are now 123 active cases of the virus in New Zealand. The number of Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand is 24.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1,431.