Six new cases of Covid-19 recorded in NZ's managed isolation facilities today

The Ministry of Health says there are six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand's managed isolation facilities today, and none in the community.

The Ministry also gave an update around the Pakistan men's cricket team, saying all of the test results from the men's cricket team have come back negative from their Day 12 testing, and 52 members of the squad will be released from isolation today.

One confirmed case among the team will remain in the Christchurch quarantine facility until he is fully recovered, and another person has tested negative in quarantine and will also be released.

Within the team there were six active Covid-19 cases, a four who tested positive but were considered "historical" cases.

Of today's new Covid-19 cases:

One person arrived into New Zealand on December 3 from the United Arab Emirates via Australia. They tested positive at routine testing around day 3. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived on December 3 from Hungary via Germany and Qatar. They tested positive at routine day 3 testing and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived on December 1 from the United Kingdom via Qatar and Australia. This person was retested following an inconclusive result from the routine testing at around day three. They tested positive on day 5. They are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived on December 1 from Sweden via Qatar and Australia. They tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived on December 3 from the United Kingdom via Singapore. They tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived on December 5 from Turkey via Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. They were transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility on arrival and had a positive test on day 2.

Eight previous people with the virus have now recovered and the total number of cases in the country today is 54.

The total number of cases confirmed in New Zealand so far is 1729.

A total of 2,894 Covid-19 tests were carried out at New Zealand labs yesterday, bringing the total number so far to 1,315,201.