Six new cases of Covid-19 recorded in NZ today

New Zealand has six new cases of Covid-19 today, five of which are in managed isolation.

Source: 1 NEWS

One is a border worker who has been in quarantine in Wellington. This person was an existing close contact of 'case B' in the November cluster.

This person has been self-isolating at home since November 7 but went into managed isolation on November 11.

They had tested negative on day 5 but have since returned a positive result today after being tested on day 12.

This person who is known as 'case F' remains in the managed isolation facility in Wellington and their close contacts have been contacted, tested and have returned negative results.

Of the five new cases from managed isolation two who arrived from Qatar on November 17 tested positive on day 3 of testing and are now in quarantine.

One person who arrived from Germany via Qatar and Australia on November 10 returned a positive result following a series of previous tests returning inconclusive results. They are now in quarantine.

A further two who tested positive after arriving from the US on November 14 have been moved to quarantine in Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health is also reporting that four people have recovered from the virus talking New Zealand's active cases to 42.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is now 1,663.

Yesterday, laboratories processed 7014 Covid-19 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,224,397.