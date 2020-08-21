Six new cases of Covid-19 in the Auckland community, three people in intensive care

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in the Auckland community today.

Source: 1 NEWS

There was no 1pm news conference today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the latest figures by press release.

Four of the new infections are linked to the Auckland cluster - two are household contacts and two are church contacts.

The other two cases are still being investigated.

There are 111 active cases in NZ - 16 of them are imported.

There are nine people in hospital due to the effects of coronavirus, including three people in intensive care at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital

The six other people are on wards.

Your playlist will load after this ad