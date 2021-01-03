Six new cases of Covid-19 at the border in past two days

New Zealand has had six new Covid-19 cases in the past two days, but no further cases of the new more contagious variant of the virus.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

All of the new cases are at the border.

One case arrived on January 2 from the UK via Qatar and Australia before testing positive on day 0/1 of routine testing.

The second case tested positive around day 3 after arriving on New Year’s Eve from the USA. They are in a Christchurch quarantine facility.

The third case arrived on December 29 from the UK via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at day six.

The fourth case arrived on December 27 from Switzerland via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at day six.

The fifth case arrived from South Africa via Qatar on December 22 before testing positive around day 12 of their stay.



The final case arrived on December 19 from India via the United Arab Emirates. This person, who was a close contact of a confirmed case, tested positive at day 15.

With the exception of the case from the USA, the cases are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

“There are a range of reasons why a person may receive additional tests outside the routine testing. For example, if they are symptomatic, a potential contact of a case, or travelling within a travel bubble of a confirmed case,” the Ministry said in a statement.



Sixteen previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in NZ is 61.

Aotearoa’s total number of confirmed cases is 1830, while the total number of tests processed is nearly 1.42 million.

On Sunday, the ministry said there had been 19 cases at the border in the preceding three days.

