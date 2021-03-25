Six new border cases, no community cases, in last three days

There have been six new Covid-19 cases at the border in the last three days, and none in the community, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

Around 10,500 tests were processed in the last three days.

Two cases arrived from India via the UAE, one on March 21 and one on March 30. The first tested positive on day 12 of their stay, the second during day 3 testing.

Two of the cases arrived from Egypt via the UAE on April 1 having travelled in the same bubble. They tested positive during routine day 0 testing.

An additional case arrived on March 29 from the UK via Singapore and tested positive during during day 3 testing.

The final case arrived on April 2 having travelled from the United States via the UAE. They tested positive during day 0 testing.

The update, provided by statement this afternoon, comes after there were five quarantine cases announced on Thursday, all having come from India via the UAE.

Twelve cases in New Zealand have recovered, meaning there are 61 active cases in the country.