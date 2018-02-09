Six more charter schools to become designated character schools in 2019

Six more charter schools have been given the green light to become designated character schools from the first term next year.

And two applications to establish state integrated schools have been approved to go through to the final stage.

The six schools Education Minister Chris Hipkins has approved as designated character schools are Pacific Advance Secondary School in Auckland, Te Aratika Academy at Whahatu in Hawke's Bay, Te Kāpehu Whetu (Teina) in Whangārei, Te Kāpehu Whetū, also in Whangārei, Hamilton's Te Kōpuku High and Rotorua's Te Rangihakhaka Centre for Science and Technology.

Mr Hipkins says to help these schools be ready for the start of the school year, he has also appointed their Establishment Boards of Trustees.

They include members of each charter school's governance board, to provide continuity and support the schools' character, he said.

"I have approved the first stage of the state integrated school applications relating to Tūranga Tangata Rite in Gisborne and Waatea School in Auckland. This means the Ministry will begin negotiations on integration agreements with these schools' applicants from which I will then make a final decision," Mr Hipkins said.

Decisions will be made as soon as possible about the two remaining sponsors' applications to establish three designated character schools, when more information is available, he said.

The schools are Rise UP Academy in Auckland, Middle School West Auckland and South Auckland Middle School.