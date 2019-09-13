Six months on from terrorist attack, woman who lost her husband says support from Kiwis has been 'amazing'

This Sunday marks six months since the March 15 terrorist attack, where 51 people lost their lives in two shootings at two Christchurch mosques.

One of the people who lost a loved one was Shadia Amin, who lost her husband in the attacks. Her son's life was spared after running late for prayers.

Ms Amin said the last six months "were like a rollercoaster, but we have to live, you know?"

"We have to continue living. When it happened, it was really devastating to our family and it was a horrific accident. I lost my husband," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning. "It's hard. It's really hard, but we are trying to recover … but it will never be the same – never ever."

She said while she was unable to visit the memorial in the days and weeks following March 15, friends and family sent her photos, which she called "amazing to look at."

Ms Amin thanked the people of New Zealand for "their generosity, their kindness, their love" while she coped with her loss, adding,

"We are so united, in a way, and the solidarity that they show us.

"The people of New Zealand … I don't know what to say. I'm, and my family, would really, really thank you from the bottom of our heart."

She also thanked Jacinda Ardern, "our amazing Prime Minister”, for her response in the aftermath of the attacks, saying she has done "an amazing job" in supporting survivors and the victims' families "from day one".

She said she noticed a greater sense of connectivity in the community in the months following the tragedy.

"Sometimes, you find people that hug you in the street. They just see you and hug you – it's amazing.

"New Zealand, it's a peaceful place – honestly, and no one ever, ever thought something like this would happen here.