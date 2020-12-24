Six men charged with attempted murder after man attacked in South Auckland

Six men have been charged with attempted murder after a man was attacked in South Auckland late last year.

A police tent is erected at the scene. Source: 1 NEWS

The serious assault happened in Wattle Downs on December 23, 2020.

Police carried out search warrants this morning at multiple addresses in Flat Bush and Papatoetoe.

Six men, aged between 24 and 39, were arrested and charged.

The men are all due to appear this afternoon or tomorrow, in the Manukau District Court.

The victim was attacked on Glenross Drive in Wattle Downs at around 10.20pm on December 23, Detective Inspector Chris Barry of the Counties Manukau CIB said.

He suffered critical injuries and has undergone surgery at Middlemore Hospital.

The victim has been discharged from hospital and is continuing to recover from serious injuries sustained during the attack.

One neighbour, who lives near the crime scene, told 1 NEWS they heard popping sounds, like fireworks.

By the time they came out of the property, they saw a black vehicle fleeing the scene.

Other neighbours have told 1 NEWS the street is fairly quiet normally.

One resident returned home in an Uber at around 11pm, and by that time the street was swarming with officers.