Six kea found dead near Wanaka following 1080 drop

Six kea have died in the Matukituki Valley near Wanaka following a recent aerial 1080 predator control operation according to the Department of Conservation (DOC).

Kea

DOC says they are currently awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death of the native birds.

The birds were among 12 kea monitored by the Kea Conservation Trust to study the impact of predators, with six birds confirmed alive since the DOC operation on February 11.

"While we are confident that predator control operations benefit kea populations at large, it’s upsetting to lose six birds.



“We won’t know the cause of death until we get post-mortem and toxicology results back,” DOC Threats Director Amber Bill said.