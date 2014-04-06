Six injured, two seriously in Canterbury crash

Source:
A crash on State Highway 1 near Geraldine in Canterbury has left six people injured.
Police were called to the intersection of State Highway 1 and Orari Station Road at 11.42am.
Two people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition and four others were taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition.
Police say the road is blocked and diversions are likely to be put in place.
In a separate crash in the South Island today, two people were killed.
