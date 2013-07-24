Six injured after bus rolls in Canterbury

One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a bus rolled into a ditch on St Michaels Hill on the Geraldine-Fairlie Highway this morning.

Another person with moderate injuries along with four others with minor injuries have been taken by ambulance for treatment at Timaru Hospital.

All of the patients were originally taken to the Fairlie Medical Centre.

A St John spokesperson said three ambulances, a rescue helicopter from Dunedin and a doctor were sent to the scene when they got the call just before 10am.

A Southern Fire communications centre spokesman said they sent a fire engine, a rescue tender and a tanker, but fire officers were only required to help people out of the bus and with traffic management.