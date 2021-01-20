TODAY |

Six homes evacuated overnight as bushfire brought under control in Hawke's Bay

Source:  1 NEWS

Firefighters have brought several bushfires under control in the North Island’s east, including near Hastings, after six homes were evacuated overnight.

Fire crews fought for hours to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters fought for hours to bring a blaze in the rural community of Fernhill, Hawke’s Bay, under control.

No injuries were reported and no properties were lost, the fire service told 1 NEWS. But a small number of power lines are down.

At its height, the flames have ripped through vegetation on both sides of Korokipo Road, at the size of about 300 by 300 metres each.

The smell of smoke was reported 25 kilometres away in Poukawa.

A few fire crews are still at the scene to dampen down any smouldering flames.

A fire investigator is expected to head to the scene this morning.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
