Six helicopters fighting a forestry blaze in Otago

Fire crews are working through the night to extinguish a forestry fire near Palmerston, north of Dunedin.

Firefighters working at the scene of a fire (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

17 appliances and six helicopters have been fighting the blaze, roughly seven hectares in size.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received reports of powerlines toppled over on Chalmers Road shortly before 9pm last night. Crews discovered a fire had started upon arrival.

Firefighting efforts are being hampered by strong winds in the area.

The helicopters have been stood down for the night but will return at first light. 

