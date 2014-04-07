Six face court over drug charges allegedly linked to Manawatu Prison inmate

Six people appeared in Palmerston North District Court today after it was found they were allegedly helping a prisoner sell and distribute methamphetamine.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

Police allege an inmate at Manawatu Prison was arranging the P dealing, and believe they were helped from people in the community.

After a number of search warrants, the six people faced drug supply and firearm charges in court today.

"Methamphetamine is a harmful drug that is damaging our communities," Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison said in a statement.

"Police will ensure that those who are reliant on methamphetamine are referred to the relevant agencies to ensure they get the support they need to address their use."