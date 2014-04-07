 

Six face court over drug charges allegedly linked to Manawatu Prison inmate

Six people appeared in Palmerston North District Court today after it was found they were allegedly helping a prisoner sell and distribute methamphetamine. 

Police allege an inmate at Manawatu Prison was arranging the P dealing, and believe they were helped from people in the community.

After a number of search warrants, the six people faced drug supply and firearm charges in court today. 

"Methamphetamine is a harmful drug that is damaging our communities," Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison said in a statement. 

"Police will ensure that those who are reliant on methamphetamine are referred to the relevant agencies to ensure they get the support they need to address their use."

He warned when it comes to investigating the sale of P, "nowhere and no one is off limits" to police. 

