Six children aged under one have Covid-19 in NZ - Bloomfield

Six of the community Covid-19 cases are children aged under one, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield reported today during the 1pm Covid update.

A father holding his newborn baby (file). Source: istock.com

Dr Bloomfield, alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, revealed there was 49 new community cases today, the lowest daily case number in the last six days.

However, of the overall cases, 33 of them were in hospital, six of those in ICU and two on ventilators.

Dr Bloomfield also said it was "sobering that of the current Auckland outbreak, six are under the age of one".

"None of those younger children are in hospital, I think the youngest person in hospital is 18," he said.

"This is reaching right across the age groups. I think two thirds of these cases are aged under 34."

Last week, Dr Bloomfield told the Health Select Committee of the youngest case after questioning by National.

"Even from the data I've got from a few days ago, a breakdown on the first... 40 cases, our youngest case was aged under one," Dr Bloomfield said.