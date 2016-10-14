 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'The situation remains dire' - Govt pledges additional $1.5m for Syria war victims

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The government has pledged another $1.5 million to help Syrian war victims. 

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announced the humanitarian assistance today, saying it will be delivered through the Red Cross, "and will help provide food assistance, access to water and sanitation, and medical support to hospitals". 

The latest pledge brings New Zealand's funding for the Syrian crisis since 2011 to $23.5m. 

Chris Clarke says 'humanity is needed' amongst global leaders to bring an end to the war.
Source: Breakfast

"The situation for civilians in Syria remains dire, with more than 13 million people requiring humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs," Mr Peters said in a press release. 

"The public infrastructure in Syria has been devastated. More than half the medical clinics and one in three schools have been destroyed. Access to safe drinking water is limited for much of the population."

Related

Middle East

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:50
1
The Kiwi Green Light singer also beat off Bjork and Alicia Keys.

Video: Watch the moment Lorde wins Brit Award, beats Taylor Swift and others for Top International Solo Artist

00:24
2
Diana Wood posted video of the raging torrent on Tuesday as Cyclone Gita raged across the South Island.

Watch: Terrifying footage shows mass of logs carried by raging torrent of mud during Cyclone Gita

01:10
3
Question time became heated in Parliament this afternoon.

Paula Bennett in feisty exchange with PM over Kelvin Davis’ charter schools ‘conflict of interest’, before Winston leaps to her defence

00:15
4
Chris Houston smashed into Phil Bentham in his team’s Super League loss.

Watch: Former NRL player wipes out referee with cheap shoulder charge, gets slammed with two-match suspension

00:24
5
The couple were visiting a new arts centre in the English city.i

Watch: Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed by cheering crowds on royal visit to Sunderland

00:50
The Kiwi Green Light singer also beat off Bjork and Alicia Keys.

Video: Watch the moment Lorde wins Brit Award, beats Taylor Swift and others for Top International Solo Artist

The Green Light singer beats out a big-time field including Pink.

The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air NZ posts huge first half year net profit, despite higher fuel prices

The national carrier remains on track for its second highest profit in company history.

10:40
The fluoride debate: Paul Connett and Jonathan Coleman give opposing arguments

Watch: Fluoride can impair intelligence says professor but former Health Minister says water fluoridation is safe, beneficial

Professor Connett, who has a PhD in chemistry, made numerous points, but one of the main ones was that he believes research suggests fluoride can impair intelligence.

00:25
Seventeen people were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week.

Florida school shooting survivors descend on state's capital and issue call for action over guns

Their biggest wish — banning assault-type weapons such as the AR-15, used by Nikolas Cruz who accused of killing 17 people.

00:24
Diana Wood posted video of the raging torrent on Tuesday as Cyclone Gita raged across the South Island.

Watch: Terrifying footage shows mass of logs carried by raging torrent of mud during Cyclone Gita

The powerful display of Mother Nature played out near Motueka on Tuesday where 170mm of rain fell.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 