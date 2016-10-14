'The situation remains dire' - Govt pledges additional $1.5m for Syria war victims

The government has pledged another $1.5 million to help Syrian war victims.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announced the humanitarian assistance today, saying it will be delivered through the Red Cross, "and will help provide food assistance, access to water and sanitation, and medical support to hospitals".

The latest pledge brings New Zealand's funding for the Syrian crisis since 2011 to $23.5m.

"The situation for civilians in Syria remains dire, with more than 13 million people requiring humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs," Mr Peters said in a press release.