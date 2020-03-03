Site of Christchurch's new stadium now clear with last building to be moved

The last remaining building on the site of Christchurch's new stadium will be moved after an agreement was reached between its owners and the Crown.

Land Information New Zealand had tried using earthquake powers to acquire the NG Building on Madras St, but its owners fought to save it.

The agreement will see the building shifted down the street to near the city's Cardboard Cathedral at the owner's expense.

"I did it because I love the building, it’s a beautiful building and I just experienced like so many other Canterbury people, the devastation of this city after the earthquakes and I thought we got to save some old buildings," owner Roland Logan said.

Source: 1 NEWS

"We got to save some old buildings, we’ve got to save some of our history."