Site of Auckland coronavirus outbreak calls for clarity over what's labelled a cluster

A care provider at the centre of an Auckland coronavirus outbreak has called for clarity over what's labelled a cluster.

Auckland Spectrum Care facility. Source: 1 NEWS

Spectrum Care released a statement after the Ministry of Health included one of their Auckland locations in New Zealand's 13 Covid-19 clusters.

"Auckland Regional Public Health Service has advised us that a total of five active Spectrum Care staff in Auckland have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and are now in isolation while they recover," part of the statement reads.

"The close contacts of these staff members were identified and asked to go into quarantine.

"Contact tracing in West Auckland has continued and further positive results have been recorded as part of this process."

Spectrum Care said according to the Ministry of Health's method, it was included in the country's cluster count as the "community outbreak" had surpassed the 10 or more cases threshold.

"Auckland Regional Public Health Service confirmed this afternoon that all other positive results attributed as part of the ‘Spectrum cluster’ are, in fact, subsequent transmissions (including household and other close contacts) associated with what began as a wider community outbreak in North West Auckland.

"While we understand this is a fast-moving and fluid environment as we collectively endeavour to actively manage the Covid-19 pandemic, it is also clear that reporting parameters, definitions and criteria must be consistent in order to maintain public confidence in the management process," the statement concluded.

Today, a new cluster was identified at George Manning rest home in Spreydon, Christchurch, where there have been 14 Covid-19 cases among residents and staff.