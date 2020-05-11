Sisters and new mums enjoy first Mother's Day together in their bubble

“Definitely really special, you know, being first-time mums and all those milestones that these two girls get to share together, so yeah, it's really nice that we're able to hang out on our first Mother's Day together,” Ms Page said.



“For me, as a first-time mum, it's been really cool being able to spend time, not only with Penelope and with my husband, but with all the rest of our family,” Mrs Booysen said.



Over 7000 women enjoyed the day with babies born during lockdown, including Ruth Durno, who gave birth to her daughter Kora at home on April 3.



“As far as she's concerned, the world consists of about four or five people at the moment,” Ms Durno said.



With dining out not an option today, Kiwis have turned to making promises to go out for a meal after lockdown ends, or making their own, while some children became chefs for the day.



Eateries also got creative for the occasion, with 120 brunch hampers packed up and sent out by Auckland's Parris Butter.