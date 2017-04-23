Sister of Scottish paraponter who died in Queenstown accident 'totally bowled over' by love and support following her brother's death

The sister of a man who died last month in a paragliding accident in Queenstown has spoken out about her grief and the "amount of love and warmth" her family have received."

Ben Letham. Source: Facebook/Ben Letham.

Ben Letham, originally from Scotland, was on a solo recreational flight at the time of his death, when he crashed into the grounds of Queenstown Primary School on Saturday April 22.

The Civil Aviation Authority says initial reports indicate the canopy collapsed and the pilot was tangled up with some cords.

Vicky Zoers, one of Mr Letham's sisters told the Otago Daily Times, her family has been "totaly bowled over" by support during the difficult time.

"I didn't expect the amount of love and warmth and support we've felt from everybody," Ms Zoers said.

"I have to say I'm suffering from hug fatigue; a hug from a Southland man is a hug in itself, but when you get it repeatedly, over and over, my muscles are struggling".

Ms Zoers returned to Queenstown upon hearing the news of her brother's death after she left the area in 2014 where she worked for eight years.

Along with her three sisters, Miss Zoers went on a memorial flight in Queenstown on Monday with Mr Letham's friends and GForce colleagues.

More than $21,000 has been raised through a crowd-funding page which was set up for people to donate money to the family.