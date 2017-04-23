 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Sister of Scottish paraponter who died in Queenstown accident 'totally bowled over' by love and support following her brother's death

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The sister of a man who died last month in a paragliding accident in Queenstown has spoken out about her grief and the "amount of love and warmth" her family have received."

Ben Letham.

Source: Facebook/Ben Letham.

Ben Letham, originally from Scotland, was on a solo recreational flight at the time of his death, when he crashed into the grounds of Queenstown Primary School on Saturday April 22. 

The Civil Aviation Authority says initial reports indicate the canopy collapsed and the pilot was tangled up with some cords.  

Vicky Zoers, one of Mr Letham's sisters told the Otago Daily Times, her family has been "totaly bowled over" by support during the difficult time. 

"I didn't expect the amount of love and warmth and support we've felt from everybody," Ms Zoers said. 

"I have to say I'm suffering from hug fatigue; a hug from a Southland man is a hug in itself, but when you get it repeatedly, over and over, my muscles are struggling".

Ms Zoers returned to Queenstown upon hearing the news of her brother's death after she left the area in 2014 where she worked for eight years. 

Along with her three sisters, Miss Zoers went on a memorial flight in Queenstown on Monday with Mr Letham's friends and GForce colleagues. 

More than $21,000 has been raised through a crowd-funding page which was set up for people to donate money to the family. 

Investigations into the crash are ongoing. 

Related

Accidents

Dunedin and Otago

Workmates 'absolutely devastated' by death of qualified and experienced paraponter
00:31
The paraponter crashed in Queenstown while two men were injured in the Hokitika microlight crash.

Paraponter's companion among 'numerous eye-witnesses' to fatal plunge into Queenstown school
00:31
The paraponter crashed in Queenstown while two men were injured in the Hokitika microlight crash.

CAA investigates paraponter's fatal crash, microlight plunge

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
The US family were asked to leave the flight last week after refusing to give up their son’s seat.

Video: Family with two-year-old son kicked off Delta Airlines flight after booking row

05:37
2
When the British popstar was in NZ for his gap year, a Kiwi tattooist gave him the greenstone.

Is Ed Sheeran coming to New Zealand?

00:59
3
The Marlborough farmers bravely released the two frightened animals who desperately trying to get free from the fence.

Watch: Brave NZ farmers' very tricky rescue of two frightened stags trapped together on wire fence

01:58
4
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'


00:48
5
Matthew Bryce was found 20km off the coast of Scotland.

'Lord knows how they found him' - Surfer saved after spending more than a day in chilly waters off Scotland

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ