TODAY |

Sister of man killed in gang-related Bay of Plenty shooting pays tribute to him online

Source:  1 NEWS

The sister of a man killed in a gang-related double shooting in the Bay of Plenty has paid tribute to her brother online.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two men were gunned down on Tuesday night near Tauranga. Source: 1 NEWS

Two men were gunned down on Tuesday night at an address near McLaren Falls just south of Tauranga.

In a social media post, the sister of the 32-year-old victim says "I’ll love you forever" and thanks others for their support.

The two bodies were removed from the scene last night and police are still hunting for the killer.

Police respond to rampant gang violence in Bay of Plenty with increased presence

Yesterday, Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell pleaded for more police amid a rise in gang tensions, and today, his request appears to have been answered.

"We know tensions between gangs have caused fears for safety to arise, however we would like to reassure people that general members of the public are not the focus of those tensions," Clifford Paxton, Western Bay of Plenty area commander said in a statement.

"That being said, gang violence in our community is not acceptable and will not be tolerated."

There will be an increased police presence in the area, he said.

Gangs expert Jarrod Gilbert believes the crime wave is linked to new gangs, which includes deportees from Australia known as the 501S, as well as US imports the Mongols.

"So what we're seeing is really growing pains within the gang scene and we haven't seen that in a long time," he told 1 NEWS yesterday.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:23
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: National and ACT hold the numbers to form a government
2
Woman sued by Sir Bob Jones for calling him a racist tears up at defamation trial
3
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
4
Samoan-born New Zealand boxer Jimmy 'The Thunder' Peau dies, aged 54
5
Trade Me users capitalising on coronavirus scare, selling hand sanitiser at huge markup
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:30

Public warned to stay away as scrub fire rages near SH1 in Rolleston
01:46

Winston Peters admits having photos taken of journalists investigating NZ First Foundation
00:05

Police warn public not to take revenge after distressing attack on four-year-old boy
01:02

Firefighting efforts in Marlborough save major powerlines carrying electricity to North Island