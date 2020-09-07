Sister of man killed in Christchurch hit and run calls offender a 'coward' at sentencing

The man who killed a pedestrian as he was fleeing from Christchurch police was called a "coward" by his victim's family, before being sent to jail for nine years and four months.

Liam Strickland, who has connections to the Black Power gang, was driving a stolen van which struck and killed 48-year-old Dean Amies as he fled from police in the suburb of New Brighton on August 7 last year.

During today's sentencing, the High Court in Christchurch heard from Amie's sister Carla Amies who told the court her family had been given a life sentence of grief.

She then addressed Strickland, and told him "you could’ve stopped, why didn’t you stop? The way you took my brother’s life in front of his son and his friends was not only cruel but also callous. I’m angry at what you did."

As she finished her address to the court she told him "I think you're a coward".

Crown Prosecutor Mark Zarifeh told the court "it's difficult to imagine a worse case of motor manslaughter".

Strickland's lawyer Rupert Glover addressed the family directly saying his client "asked me personally to convey to you his understanding that you will never forgive him but his deep remorse" and that his client was "deeply sorry".