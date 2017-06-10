 

Sister of a man who died after falling from balcony of NZ diplomat's apartment in Fiji is pleading for answers

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The dead man's family believe his death wasn't properly investigated because he was gay, and are calling for the diplomat to return to Fiji.
Source: 1 NEWS

1
Leigh Halfpenny kicks a penalty. The Blues v British and Irish Lions. Rugby Union. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 June 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Lions take lead with early penalties against the Crusaders in Christchurch

00:21
2
Hoffman was gifted an easy try by playmakers Kieran Foran and Shaun Johnson to celebrate today's special match against the Titans.

As it happened: Warriors' dominant win over Titans adds to milestone afternoon as Ryan Hoffman scores in 300th NRL game

3
William Crowe.

Missing Rangiora man found deceased

00:19
4
Savea's silky smooth voice came to the fore when he joined pop sensation Keating for an impromptu duet of his hit song 'When You Say Nothing At All'.

'This is what I call a house party' - Julian Savea outperforms Ronan Keating during impressive duet

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Leigh Halfpenny kicks a penalty. The Blues v British and Irish Lions. Rugby Union. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 June 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Lions take lead with early penalties against the Crusaders in Christchurch

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of tonight's Lions' Tour clash between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch.

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.



 
