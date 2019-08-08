TODAY |

Sister of Christchurch hit-and-run victim hopes for justice, as manhunt continues

The bereaved family of a Christchurch hit-and-run victim say they are hoping for justice as the suspected driver remains at large.

Dean Amies, 48, was killed yesterday afternoon in a fatal hit-and-run in the suburb of New Brighton.

Liam Strickland, 21, is wanted by police over the incident and there are several warrants for his arrest. He is described as being 182 centimetres tall, with dark hair and facial tattoos.

The grieving family gathered today, remembering the father of four as a "beautiful man".

“I would love for Dean to get some justice out of this so the person who has done this to our brother pays for what he’s done," his sister, Carla Amies, told 1 NEWS.

“They’ve taken away our brother who we love very, very much and he was so important to us.

“I just hope that my brother gets some justice from this at the end of the day because he was a very innocent party to it all."

Amies lived in his car with his dog, Chloe, and had close ties with the homeless community in New Brighton.

At the time of the crash, family say he was organising to go out to lunch with his son and was waving out to him from across the road.

His death, they say, was tragically witnessed by his son.

Acting District Commander Mike Johnson says the police search for Strickland remains ongoing.

He said search warrants were executed at nine properties across Christchurch today and, as a result, six people have been taken into custody.

Methamphetamine, cannabis and three firearms were also located.

"I have authorised routine arming for all Canterbury police staff in light of the current circumstances," he said.

Police continue to appeal for information from the public for any sightings of Strickland or information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to call 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police say he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.



Carla Amies says her brother, Dean, was a beautiful man and an ‘innocent party’ in the incident. Source: 1 NEWS
