TODAY |

SIS looking into data leak believed to be used by China intelligence

Source: 

The Security Intelligence Service says it is looking into the huge leak of data believed to be used by China's intelligence service.

File picture Source: istock.com

The dataset leaked from Zhenhua Data is said to contain personal details of 2.5 million people around the world, including politicians, their family members, judges, business people, journalists and criminals.

Almost 800 New Zealanders are featured on the list, including Jacinda Ardern's mother, father, and sister.

Security Intelligence Service director Rebecca Kitteridge said they were reviewing the information for any potential risks and security concerns.

However, at this stage Kitteridge said the information was primarily drawn from publicly accessible sources, such as social media and news reporting.

"We know that different organisations compile information of this nature from publicly accessible sources for a range of purposes, ranging from private companies wanting to carry out marketing or research at one end of the spectrum, through to governments seeking to influence public discussion or gather intelligence in other countries at the other," Kitteridge said.

"I understand people may be unaware their information could be gathered up in this way.

"This is a timely reminder to everyone to check the security settings on their social media accounts and review the amount of information they are sharing on the internet."

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:53
Driver dies after bus with 36 school students aboard crashes with train
2
'He held the family together' - Covid-19 victim was a humble leader, devoted historian
3
Bloomfield reveals how healthcare worker became infected with Covid-19 at quarantine facility
4
'Dangerous' man granted bail to attend tangi fails to return to Mt Eden prison
5
Economic update 'very dire reading', Govt have 'a lot to answer for' - Judith Collins
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:53

Winston Peters says he turned down offer to join forces with controversial Advance NZ party
01:50

Bloomfield reveals how healthcare worker became infected with Covid-19 at quarantine facility

Full video: Judith Collins speaks with media after Government opens books

Air NZ proposes 385 more redundancies as union criticises staff outsourcing