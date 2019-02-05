Sirens going off across the Bay of Plenty was a system error

A system error's to blame for a number of fire station sirens going off across the Bay of Plenty Coast.

A Fire and Emergency NZ engine. Source: Supplied

The sirens, first triggered around 9.15pm, was due to a system fault, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

Some residents mistook them for tsunami sirens, but the National Emergency Management Agency says that's not the case and there's no tsunami threat to the Bay of Plenty.

Police say many of the reports of siren activations were from the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.